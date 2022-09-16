iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Stock Price Up 0.5%

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.17 and last traded at $23.10. 32,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 238,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 236,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 194.8% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,328,000.

Featured Articles

