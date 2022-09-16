iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,699 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.36. 2,096,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,273,900. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

