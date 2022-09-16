iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,857,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,273,900. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

