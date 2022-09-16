iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.12. 1,454,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,273,900. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

