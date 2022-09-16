iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Lessened by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.0% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710,521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,843,000 after buying an additional 6,033,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,115,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,554,000 after buying an additional 292,043 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,116,000 after buying an additional 1,587,698 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.66. 2,361,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,917,672. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $52.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.48.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

