iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $47.46

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.46 and last traded at $47.57, with a volume of 59631 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.89.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after buying an additional 76,200 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 186,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,437,000 after buying an additional 128,919 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

