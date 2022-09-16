iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Virginia National Bank

Virginia National Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Virginia National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 36.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $391,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $324,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,564,350.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 102,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,556,000 after purchasing an additional 102,574 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $2.39 on Friday, hitting $140.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,153. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.55 and a 12-month high of $178.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.09 and a 200-day moving average of $149.70.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

