iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.1% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $67.36. 49,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,963. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

