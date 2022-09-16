iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.43. 8,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,693. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.25. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.36 and a 52-week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

