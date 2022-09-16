iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,424,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,177 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $77,790,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,934,000 after buying an additional 492,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 841.9% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 478,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,582,000 after purchasing an additional 427,451 shares during the last quarter.

IVE stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,746. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.76. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $132.18 and a 52 week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

