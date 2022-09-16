iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stock Holdings Increased by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 27,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 28,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,522.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,073,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,518 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJK traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.54. 2,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,899. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

