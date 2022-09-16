iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $265,000. AWM Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $674,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJJ traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.19. The stock had a trading volume of 12,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,452. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $114.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.41.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

