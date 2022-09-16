iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,802,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,831 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. NextCapital Advisers Inc. owned 0.58% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $351,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,104,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,436,000 after acquiring an additional 167,264 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,361,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,459,000 after acquiring an additional 173,302 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 10,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $93.40. 351,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,724,642. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.