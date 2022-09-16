iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:XRE) Stock Price Down 1.2%

iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:XRE – Get Rating) shares fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$16.76 and last traded at C$16.77. 271,085 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 417,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.97.
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.48.
Featured Stories
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.