iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Stock Position Reduced by Upper Left Wealth Management LLC

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $91.18. The stock had a trading volume of 421,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,012,365. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.28. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

