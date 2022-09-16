Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) Shares Down 7.6%

Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTC:INLB – Get Rating) shares fell 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 8,074 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 16,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Item 9 Labs Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Item 9 Labs Company Profile

Item 9 Labs Corp. operates as a vertically integrated cannabis operator and dispensary franchisor in the United States. The company produces cannabis and cannabis-related products in various categories, such as flower; concentrates; distillates; and hardware. It offers cannabis and cannabis-derived products and technologies through licensed dispensaries to consumers in Arizona.

