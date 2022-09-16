Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a growth of 179.2% from the August 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $10,714,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $1,840,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,925,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after purchasing an additional 168,629 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 102,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $583,000.

Get Ivy Funds - Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

IVH stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.25. 30,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,214. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $14.34.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

About Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. This is a boost from Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Get Rating)

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ivy Funds - Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivy Funds - Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.