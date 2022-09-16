J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 41.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 46.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,046,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT stock traded down $9.97 on Friday, reaching $164.06. 31,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,931. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.76 and a 200-day moving average of $178.01. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,495.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,495.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.63.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

