J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Short Interest Down 28.4% in August

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the August 15th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J Sainsbury from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

J Sainsbury Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of JSAIY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.24. 212,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,447. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $16.89.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

