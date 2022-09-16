Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Down 30.4% in August

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the August 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance
Shares of JSML opened at $47.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average of $51.74. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $70.42.
Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
