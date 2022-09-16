Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Down 30.4% in August

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the August 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

Shares of JSML opened at $47.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average of $51.74. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $70.42.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JSML. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $780,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $603,000.

