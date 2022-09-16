JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.43

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.43 and last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 48337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

JBS Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average is $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.79 billion during the quarter. JBS had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 48.27%.

About JBS

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

