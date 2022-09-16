JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.03.

NYSE:JKS opened at $58.08 on Monday. JinkoSolar has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.66.

JinkoSolar announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in JinkoSolar by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,365,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,295,000 after buying an additional 1,767,156 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth approximately $78,894,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth approximately $45,887,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth approximately $33,995,000. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the first quarter worth approximately $22,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

