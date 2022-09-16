Joanne Tzu Jung Wang Sells 12,000 Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Stock

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) COO Joanne Tzu Jung Wang sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $206,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,679.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Karat Packaging Stock Performance
NASDAQ:KRT traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $15.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,860. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.51. Karat Packaging Inc. has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $25.57.
Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.51 million. Karat Packaging had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 16.47%. Research analysts predict that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.
About Karat Packaging
Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.
