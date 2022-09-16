Joanne Tzu Jung Wang Sells 12,000 Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Stock

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2022

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) COO Joanne Tzu Jung Wang sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $206,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,679.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:KRT traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $15.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,860. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.51. Karat Packaging Inc. has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $25.57.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.51 million. Karat Packaging had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 16.47%. Research analysts predict that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 24.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 17.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 3.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 10.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

