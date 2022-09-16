Jonestrading Begins Coverage on Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MRTX. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $216.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.38.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $82.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.00 and a 200-day moving average of $71.00. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $195.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Transactions at Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.35. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 824.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. The business had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $854,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,735.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 24,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 100,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,736,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Further Reading

