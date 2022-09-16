JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€28.70” Price Target for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.70 ($29.29) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SZG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($26.53) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Salzgitter Stock Performance

SZG opened at €23.64 ($24.12) on Monday. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of €20.94 ($21.37) and a 12-month high of €48.76 ($49.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of €32.31.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

