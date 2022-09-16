JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $114.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. PTC has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $136.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.69.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.65 million. PTC had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $963,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,879,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,295,521.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $963,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,879,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,295,521.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total transaction of $612,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 799,512 shares in the company, valued at $97,956,210.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,100 shares of company stock valued at $32,925,130. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in PTC by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in PTC by 11.1% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 23,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 822,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

