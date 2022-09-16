JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Price Target to CHF 120

PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 140 to CHF 120 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
PSP Swiss Property Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PSPSF remained flat at $119.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.29. PSP Swiss Property has a 12 month low of $106.70 and a 12 month high of $132.60.
PSP Swiss Property Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PSP Swiss Property (PSPSF)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for PSP Swiss Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSP Swiss Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.