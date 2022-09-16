JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Price Target to CHF 120

PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 140 to CHF 120 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

PSP Swiss Property Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PSPSF remained flat at $119.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.29. PSP Swiss Property has a 12 month low of $106.70 and a 12 month high of $132.60.

Get PSP Swiss Property alerts:

PSP Swiss Property Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail, gastronomy, and parking spaces. It owns 158 office and commercial properties, and 18 development sites and individual projects in Zurich, Geneva, Basel, Bern, and Lausanne.

Receive News & Ratings for PSP Swiss Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSP Swiss Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.