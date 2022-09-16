JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target to $16.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PAGS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $15.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $57.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.98. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,362,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,443,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,172 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $999,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

