JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Price Target to GBX 425

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2022

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIFGet Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 420 ($5.07) to GBX 425 ($5.14) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Panmure Gordon upgraded Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.50.

Trainline Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TNLIF remained flat at $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,101. Trainline has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05.

About Trainline

(Get Rating)

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Analyst Recommendations for Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF)

