JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 1,500” Price Target for ASOS (LON:ASC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) target price on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ASC. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on ASOS from GBX 2,500 ($30.21) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) price target on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 775 ($9.36) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on ASOS in a report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,049.62 ($24.77).

ASOS Stock Performance

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 649 ($7.84) on Tuesday. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 621 ($7.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,440.01 ($41.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 885.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,227.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £648.61 million and a PE ratio of 2,237.93.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

