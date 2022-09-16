JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Target Price to GBX 3,050

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 3,050 ($36.85) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DWVYF. Barclays dropped their target price on Derwent London from GBX 2,690 ($32.50) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Panmure Gordon downgraded Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

DWVYF stock remained flat at $28.70 on Friday. Derwent London has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.83.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

