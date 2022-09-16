JTC (LON:JTC) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 880 ($10.63) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of JTC in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

JTC Stock Performance

Shares of JTC opened at GBX 777 ($9.39) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 729.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 731.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 3,895.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86. JTC has a 52-week low of GBX 563 ($6.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 957.27 ($11.57).

JTC Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. JTC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.75%.

In other JTC news, insider Martin Fotheringham acquired 12,437 shares of JTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.25) per share, for a total transaction of £74,622 ($90,166.75).

About JTC

(Get Rating)

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

Featured Stories

