Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX) Director Purchases C$19,885.61 in Stock

Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX – Get Rating) Director Paul André Huet acquired 6,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.95 per share, with a total value of C$19,885.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 425,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,255,697.34.

Paul André Huet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Paul André Huet sold 96,721 shares of Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.27, for a total value of C$316,277.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.48. Karora Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$291.99 million and a PE ratio of -60.00.

RNC Minerals, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, and precious metal deposits. Its principal properties are the Beta Hunt mine located in Kambalda, Western Australia; and the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt project with 233 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 9,306.5 hectares located in the Abitibi mining camp, Quebec, as well as the Reed mine located in the Flin Flon, Manitoba.

