Katapult Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 21,767 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the average volume of 1,884 put options.

Katapult Price Performance

Shares of KPLT opened at $1.19 on Friday. Katapult has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $116.77 million, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36.

Get Katapult alerts:

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.04 million for the quarter. Katapult had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.28%. Analysts anticipate that Katapult will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Katapult

About Katapult

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arnhold LLC increased its stake in Katapult by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 525,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Katapult by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 28,944 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Katapult by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Katapult during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Katapult in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.