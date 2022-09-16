Katapult Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 21,767 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the average volume of 1,884 put options.
Katapult Price Performance
Shares of KPLT opened at $1.19 on Friday. Katapult has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $116.77 million, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36.
Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.04 million for the quarter. Katapult had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.28%. Analysts anticipate that Katapult will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Katapult
About Katapult
Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Katapult (KPLT)
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.