KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Shares Purchased by HealthInvest Partners AB

HealthInvest Partners AB lifted its position in shares of KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) by 162.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the quarter. KemPharm makes up about 6.9% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. HealthInvest Partners AB owned 1.95% of KemPharm worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMPH. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,544 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in KemPharm by 28.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 16.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 40,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of KemPharm from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on KemPharm in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on KemPharm in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

KemPharm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KMPH traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.44. 4,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,387. KemPharm, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.06. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. KemPharm had a negative net margin of 309.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. As a group, analysts expect that KemPharm, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KemPharm Profile



KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

Featured Stories

