KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Endava (NYSE:DAVA)

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush cut their price target on Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endava currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.67.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $84.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.11. Endava has a 1-year low of $82.01 and a 1-year high of $172.41. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Endava

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Endava by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endava by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Endava by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Endava by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Endava by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.