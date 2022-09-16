KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Endava (NYSE:DAVA)

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.
Separately, Wedbush cut their price target on Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endava currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.67.
Endava Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $84.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.11. Endava has a 1-year low of $82.01 and a 1-year high of $172.41. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 1.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Endava
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Endava (DAVA)
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.