Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of KFRC opened at $60.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.52. Kforce has a one year low of $54.34 and a one year high of $81.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $436.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.44 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kforce will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kforce by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Kforce by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Kforce by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

