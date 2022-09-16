Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 238.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 73,249 shares during the period. Kilroy Realty comprises about 1.2% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,436. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $79.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average of $60.73. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.06%.

KRC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kilroy Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

