Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Shares of Kincora Copper Limited (CVE:KCC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.53 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08.

Kincora Copper Limited acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mongolia and Australia. It primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. The company holds interests in the Trundle, Fairholme, Northern Junee-Narromine Belt, Jemalong, Cundumbul, and Condobolin projects located in the New South Wales, Australia.

