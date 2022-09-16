Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys 30 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 710.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.92.

NYSE:LMT traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $411.59. The company had a trading volume of 24,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,502. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $419.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.54. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

