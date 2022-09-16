Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

SPEM traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.12. The stock had a trading volume of 53,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,193. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.81.

