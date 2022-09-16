Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Decreases Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,693,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,724,000 after purchasing an additional 25,564 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth about $2,775,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.59. 10,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,747. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.