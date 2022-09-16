Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Grows Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,997 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in VMware in the first quarter worth $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

VMware Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:VMW traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.58. 37,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,408. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.44 and a 200 day moving average of $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.