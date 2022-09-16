Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC reduced its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,691 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Cigna comprises 0.3% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Cigna by 116.7% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Cigna by 6,200.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Stock Performance

NYSE CI traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $288.15. 62,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $296.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,158 shares of company stock valued at $11,581,956 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.