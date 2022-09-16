Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in FirstEnergy by 15.9% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 16,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in FirstEnergy by 53.9% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,885,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,994,000 after purchasing an additional 83,142 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FE has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.01. 527,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,666,532. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.66.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

