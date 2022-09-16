Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Increases Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,511,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,154,000 after acquiring an additional 72,591 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.0% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 891,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,078,000 after purchasing an additional 376,283 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 25,690 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 161,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 43,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 29,988 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NUMG stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.46. 36,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.42.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.