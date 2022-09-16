Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 1,034 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC reduced its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Global Payments Stock Down 1.4 %

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,632. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 730.21, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.67. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.52 and a twelve month high of $166.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

