Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 1,389 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC decreased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,308 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TD. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 326.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 17,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 194,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,773,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TD. Royal Bank of Canada raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. CIBC decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.36.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.55. 107,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $58.64 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.06 and its 200-day moving average is $70.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.696 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.53%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

