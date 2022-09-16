KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) Shares Up 0.7%

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG – Get Rating) shares were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.26 and last traded at $17.24. Approximately 3,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 7,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average is $18.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFVG. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $238,000.

