Kroger (NYSE:KR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $47.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average of $51.63. Kroger has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Kroger by 81.6% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 179.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Kroger by 176.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

